H&M starts recruiting for first batch of 800 new jobs in Milton Keynes

Recruitment is now underway at Milton Keynes' new H&M logistics hub, which will eventually bring 800 jobs to the area.

The company is currently looking for Logistics Associates that will play a crucial role at the new centre.

H&M

Once operational, the 73,000 square metre distribution facility will become the retailer’s first

logistics hub to serve both its stores and online business, with a high degree of process supporting technology.

New colleagues will have the opportunity make a direct contribution to the customer experience in store and online, using technology to make sure that customers have access to the right products at the right time.

Rachel Wells, Logistics Manager for H&M UK, said: “H&M is a value-driven business, so its really important to us that we find fantastic people that will embody the H&M spirit. We believe in our people, and we hope to find a host of new colleagues that want to build a long-lasting career with us here at H&M.

"This new site will become the backbone of H&M’s online and in-store operations in the UK and Ireland, so our new Logistics Associates will have an incredibly important part to play in the everyday running of our business - the second biggest fashion brand in the world.”

Logistics Associates at Milton Keynes will have access to an on-site gym, a roof garden, a subsidised canteen and free parking, in addition to discount across all H&M brands.

Vacancies will be advertised in batches between now and the end of the year.

Candidates can apply on the H&M careers website.

A further announcement on the operational launch date of the Milton Keynes distribution centre will be made in due course.