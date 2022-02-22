Half term fun for children on offer at Milton Keynes Museum

Milton Keynes Museum is opening its doors daily for this week's half term, with plenty of ways to keep boredom at bay and treat the family to an affordable, fun time through to Friday.

The museum is offering its popular science shows to capture attention and imaginations with a variety of weird and wonderful experiments, and there will be the opportunity to engage in a little circuit play.

Nature themed activities are sure to be popular too, with the new Nature Centre holding bird feeder making sessions – they can then be taken home to help feed the bellies of our feathered friends.

Children love the museum's farmhouse kitchen

Milton Keynes Museum is proud to be a hands-on environment and positively encourages visitors to handle the history under its roof.

So whether they want to dial up some fun in the Connected Earth gallery with its fully working telephone exchange, or would prefer to play parlour games and make good use of the pianola, youngsters will be very welcome to get involved.

Motor enthusiasts young and old will love a trip to the Hall of Transport, and no visit is complete without a stroll along the wonderful Street of Shops.

It's still cold outside, but one place that is always nice and snuggly is the Farmhouse Kitchen, and just in case any youngsters are missing school, a trip to the Victorian schoolroom will soon sort that out!

Standard admission prices apply – which will also give people free entry for the following 12 months when Gift Aid is given. Adult tickets are and £12, child £8 and concessions £10.