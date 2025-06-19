'Happy wife. happy life' say Milton Keynes man who's been married for an incredible 75 years

A couple who have been happily married for a remarkable 75 years have shared their recipe for success.

Hilda and Stuart Dob met in 1947 and married three years later on June 17 1950.

Now aged 94 and 96 respectively, they are celebrating the very rare anniversary with a party for family and friends this weekend

The couple moved from London to Bletchley in 1955 with their two young sons and have lived in the same house ever since. They are the only two original remaining residents in the street.

Navy veteran Stuart, who is known as Tony, worked at HPE in Bletchley as a machine tool fitter. He was also a part time firefighter for around 18 years, working his way up to a leading fireman before he retired.

Hilda worked at Aquascutum in Bletchley as a seamstress after training with a tailor in London’s Hanover square. Her claim to fame is that she sewed the sleeves for Harold Wilson’s trademark gabardine coat at the time he was prime minister.

She also joined the fire service AFS and used to drive the green goddess fire engines.

Hilda then joined social services and worked as a home help for 32 years.

Meanwhile, Tony’s claim to fame is that, during his Navy service, his submarine reversed into HMS Zephyr in 1953 in Portsmouth Harbour. The error left a gapping hole the size of a double decker bus in the ship. But Tony is adamant he was in the engine room minding his own business at the time of the accident!

Hilda’s philosophy for a long marriage and happy marriage is simple. She regularly tells Tony: ”You think what you want to think and I’ll do the same - but I know I’m nearly always right.”

And Tony’s opinion is the same, with his trademark response being: “Whatever, dear!”

His ethos is equally simply – “Happy wife, happy life.”

Both agree their secret for happiness and old age is plenty of good homemade meals, lots of fruit and keeping fit by taking plenty of exercise.

* A 75th wedding anniversary is officially known as a Diamond anniversary, though this term is also commonly used for a 60th.