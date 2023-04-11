News you can trust since 1981
Hard-up people in Milton Keynes are selling photos of their feet to make ends meet, survey claims

Feet pics are in high demand online

By Sally Murrer
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST

More and more Milton Keynes residents are kicking back at the cost of living crisis by selling pictures of their FEET online.

Foot photos are in high demand, not only from the growing number of foot fetish sites, but also from stock photo companies, modelling agencies and digital marketers.

A recent study by digital marketing agency Passion Digital showed online searches for ways to sell pictures of your feet has increased by 250% in Buckinghamshire over the past 12 months,

Photos of feet are being snapped up onlinePhotos of feet are being snapped up online
This makes it one of the biggest areas in the UK that is searching for ways to start this side hustle.

Overall, the amount of people looking to sell pictures of their feet in the UK has risen by 267% in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile searches for online platform OnlyFans have increased by 69%. This is an internet content subscription service based in London, where users can pay monthly subscription to get access to exclusive photos, videos and streams from content creators.

In the US there is even a specialist foot photo website called FeetFinder, where people from all over the globe can submit pictures. The site has almost 200,000 verified users.

In the UK, feet photos sell for between £5 and £30 per pic with the more popular sellers making up to £100 per photo, says Passion Digital.

Their survey found that selling used underwear also saw one of the biggest increases with people looking to make extra money, with increases of 56% over the past year.

