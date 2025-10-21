Hard-working Milton Keynes children's charity closes down amid insolvency procedures

Insolvency proceedings have been launched for an MK-based charity that has helped countless children enrich their lives through play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play Action International has been running for almost 16 years as the leading provider of custom-built playgrounds and play-based learning programmes for disadvantaged children in East Africa.

But now it has taken the difficult decision to wind up its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Like many charities, we have faced significant financial challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by the cost-of-living crisis and cuts to the UK international aid budget.

Play Action International has helped countless children play and learn over the past 15 years

"Despite the dedicated efforts of our staff, trustees, volunteers, and supporters, we are no longer able to continue sustainably.”

The spokesperson added: “What we feel most strongly now is pride in the legacy we leave behind. Together with our incredible volunteers and supporters, we have supported over one million children to learn, develop, and heal through the power of play. That impact will last for many years to come.

“Importantly, our work in East Africa will continue through our trusted partner, East African Playgrounds, who share our mission and values.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity, based in Challenge House in Bletchley, has thanked all its volunteers, staff and supporters, saying: "Your impact will live on through every child whose life has been touched by play,

A notice under the Insolvency Act has been published in The Gazette inviting creditors to a meeting on October 29 at 10.15am. The meeting will be held at the offices of Opus Restructuring LLP, 1 Radian Court, Knowlhill, MK5 8PJ