Hard-working Milton Keynes children's charity closes down amid insolvency procedures
Play Action International has been running for almost 16 years as the leading provider of custom-built playgrounds and play-based learning programmes for disadvantaged children in East Africa.
But now it has taken the difficult decision to wind up its operations.
A spokesperson said: “Like many charities, we have faced significant financial challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by the cost-of-living crisis and cuts to the UK international aid budget.
"Despite the dedicated efforts of our staff, trustees, volunteers, and supporters, we are no longer able to continue sustainably.”
The spokesperson added: “What we feel most strongly now is pride in the legacy we leave behind. Together with our incredible volunteers and supporters, we have supported over one million children to learn, develop, and heal through the power of play. That impact will last for many years to come.
“Importantly, our work in East Africa will continue through our trusted partner, East African Playgrounds, who share our mission and values.”
The charity, based in Challenge House in Bletchley, has thanked all its volunteers, staff and supporters, saying: "Your impact will live on through every child whose life has been touched by play,
A notice under the Insolvency Act has been published in The Gazette inviting creditors to a meeting on October 29 at 10.15am. The meeting will be held at the offices of Opus Restructuring LLP, 1 Radian Court, Knowlhill, MK5 8PJ