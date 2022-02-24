Harry's Rainbow charity announces 10th birthday ball in Milton Keynes

Harry’s Rainbow charity is staging a 10th Birthday ball to celebrate supporting bereaved children for a decade.

The ball, called Harry’s Wonderland, is planned for October 15 following a year delay due to the Covid pandemic.

Harry’s Rainbow was founded by the parents of Harry Mould who died aged just five years old. The experience the family had in finding local child-centered support for Harry's twin sister Jessica drove them to start the specialist charity and raise awareness of the needs and services available to bereaved children

Harry Mould was just five years old when he died

Their services include facilitated Rainbow groups, short breaks and memory boxes to children and their families in the Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

Since the pandemic serviceshave extended to include therapeutic mentoring, wellbeing packs and supporting young adults up to aged 25.

CEO Odette Mould said: “We can't wait to finally celebrate with friends and supporters of our charity. Our ball is not only to fundraise but to also celebrate our achievements and those of many who’ve dedicated themselves to our charity. We have some really exciting plans up our sleeves with our theme, which is based on Alice in Wonderland."

The ball is a black tie event and tickets are £75 per person but can be reserved for £25. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal, welcome drink and entertainment tickets can be reserved for £25.

