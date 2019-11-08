Hats off for new college graduates in Milton Keynes

MK College has been celebrating the achievements of students at its annual graduation ceremonies at the Woburn Sculpture Gallery.

Around 80 Apprenticeship and Higher Education students received their awards watched by family, friends and business partners from across Milton Keynes, including many employers of graduating apprentices.

News

Two guests were given Honorary College Fellowships; TV personality and CEO of school technology road show, TeenTech, Maggie Philbin was one recipient while the other award went to Laura Sapwell, governor of Her Majesty's Young Offender Institution, Aylesbury.

MK College group principal and CEO, Dr Julie Mills OBE told the new graduates, “We do not know what the future holds, but we know that you are the future, and you are amazing.”