Haunted pub in Milton Keynes plans ghost hunt events to prove paranormal activity

A 350-year-old MK pub is holding special ghost hunting evenings after ‘evidence of paranormal activity’ has been found on its premises.

The Chequers in Fenny Stratford allegedly has three resident ghosts – a little boy, a young woman and a previous landlord who died on the premises many years ago.

All are “friendly” and no threat to customers, said landlord Aiden Smith.

“They don’t throw the stock around or anything. Although as soon as anyone mentions ghosts, the same packet of cheese and onion crisps falls off the shelf in the bar every time. That’s odd.”

Visitors have also reported a mysterious white orb of light in the bathroom and a chilly atmosphere in the corner of the bar, where the female ghost is believed to sit.

Aiden hired specialist paranormal investigators from Ghostly Gatherings in Leighton Buzzard to come and check the pub out.

"They found evidence of paranormal activity, so we decided to hold an event to investigate it,” he said.

"We organised it for April 13 and it sold out immediately. We added another date, June 1, and that has also sold out. I’m now thinking of organising a third date.”

The evenings will run until 1am and will include a fish and chip supper supplied by Fenny Fish Bar.

Meanwhile, the experts at Ghostly Gatherings carry out home visits to check for ghosts. Below is their list of things they say could be a sign:

Seeing shadows or movement

Sensation of being touched

Unusual behavior from pets

Unidentified noises

Objects moving

Unusual smells

Electrical glitches, batteries running down quickly, light bulbs not lastin