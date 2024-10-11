Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes Museum is promising scarily good times this half term, with five days of Halloween themed activities ready to raise hairs on the back of your neck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things won't go 'bump' in the night, but they will go 'boo' during the day!

Theatrical group Black Sheep Collective will be returning to the Wolverton based venue, where they will transform the popular Street of Shops into a captivating, immersive experience, complete with spine-tingling surprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There might be someone lurking behind the Post Office counter, mixing up potions at the chemist, or baking mysterious pies in the butcher's shop.

Have a total scream at Milton Keynes Museum this half term (October 28- November 1)

Eerie tales of ghostly encounters and strange happenings will air around the museum, which will also present other spooky activities to get stuck into, with different themed crafts presented daily, focusing on woolly animals from the Ice Age, Roman board games, Ice Age pots, Saxon beads and Medieval stained glass.

In the museum cottage, young visitors will get busy decorating the terrifyingly tasty biscuits on offer – a chance to transform the crumbly treats with ghoulish ghosts and pumpkin designs.

“Halloween is an opportunity to bring some chill-some entertainment to the museum,” said director Bill Griffiths, “It's a chance to have some seasonal fun – we hope you will join us. If you wish, dress to distress - dig out your witches’ capes and hats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll be creepin' it real, but promise nothing too scary,” he added.

A trip to Milton Keynes Museum is a great day out for the whole family, and it's great value too - pay once, and visit for free for a whole year.

Check the museum website for upcoming events.