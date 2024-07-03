The fun football festival is on Saturday - Photo McDonalds

McDonald’s is bringing its free fun football festivals to Milton Keynes at centre:mk on Saturday.

The festivals are family fun days giving hundreds of five–11-year-olds the chance to enjoy football for free.

Families will be able to take part in the introductory coaching sessions under the guidance of top football coaches, aimed at inspiring children of all backgrounds and abilities to give football a go.

The football-themed family events will celebrate the summer of sport and McDonald’s 50th year in the UK in style, with more kids than ever feeling inspired to take up sport. The sessions will run from 11am–4pm.

Local franchisee Ken Tomkins, a long-standing supporter of grassroots football in the area, said: “I am delighted to be able to help fund McDonald’s Fun Football in Milton Keynes, offering a huge number of kids from a diverse range of backgrounds the opportunity to spend their weekends participating in sport and making new friends.”