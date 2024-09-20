Have you seen Liam? Police appeal for help to find missing Milton Keynes man

By Neil Shefferd
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:52 BST
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man from Milton Keynes, saying they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Liam, 33, was last seen at around 6pm last night (Thursday) in Bletchley.

He is white, around 6ft 2ins tall with dark brown short hair, a brown beard and a slim to medium build.

Police say he was last seen wearing a light checked shirt, possibly torn around the top buttons, with dark trousers, possibly dark green with stripes and no shoes.

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Liam, who was last seen in Bletchley last night

He is known to frequent the Blue Lagoon Lake in Bletchley, Fenny Stratford, and Kings Langley and Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire.

Inspector Steve Brisley-Heath from Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Liam, who hasn’t been seen since yesterday evening.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43240452025.”