Have you seen Liam? Police appeal for help to find missing Milton Keynes man
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liam, 33, was last seen at around 6pm last night (Thursday) in Bletchley.
He is white, around 6ft 2ins tall with dark brown short hair, a brown beard and a slim to medium build.
Police say he was last seen wearing a light checked shirt, possibly torn around the top buttons, with dark trousers, possibly dark green with stripes and no shoes.
He is known to frequent the Blue Lagoon Lake in Bletchley, Fenny Stratford, and Kings Langley and Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire.
Inspector Steve Brisley-Heath from Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Liam, who hasn’t been seen since yesterday evening.
“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43240452025.”