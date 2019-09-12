Have you seen missing boy from Milton Keynes?

Police are appealing for help to trace a boy who has gone missing from Bletchley.

Abdinasir Mohamed, aged 16 is black, 5ft 2 ins tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green shorts, white socks and slider style flip-flops.

He is known to frequent Conniburrow in Milton Keynes but police believe he may be in Wembley in London.

Investigating officer, Sergeant James Irwin said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Abdinasir. If you have any information as to his whereabouts or have seen someone matching his description we would ask you to call 101 quoting reference 43190263753.”