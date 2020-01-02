Have you seen missing Rhys from Milton Keynes?

A social media appeal has been launched to find a man who went mysteriously missing on New Year's Eve.

Rhys Peters left his home in Downs Barn at 9pm in the evening to go to his local petrol station to pick up some items.

But he did not return home and his family has reported him missing.

A family member wrote on Facebook: "Rhys has been unwell recently and his whole family and his girlfriend are extremely worried about this unexplained disappearance."

The family is asking people to share this post in the hope Rhys will found safe and sound.

If anybody any information or has seen Rhys, then contact Milton Keynes Police on 101.