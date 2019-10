Police are concerned about the welfare of a young man who is missing from the New Bradwell area in Milton Keynes.

They are asking if anybody has seen Kamil Ahad and say he is at "medium risk".

Missing Kamil Ahad

Kamil may have changed his hair and it may now be braided, say officers.

Anybody who knows where he is should call 101 and quotes reference 43190323982.

For immediate sightings dial 999, say police,