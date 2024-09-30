Have you seen Trae? He’s been missing from Milton Keynes for 6 days now

Trae has been missing from Milton Keynes for six days

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a young man who has been missing for six days in Milton Keynes.

Officers issued a public appeal today (Monday) saying Trae had not been seen since September 24, when he was in the Bradwell area.

He has links all around Milton Keynes and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trae is described as a black male, slimly built with black afro style hair. it is unknown what he was last wearing.

A police spokesperson said: “If you see Trae or can assist officers in finding him, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43240460162.”

You can also report information anonymously here if you do not wish to leave your details.