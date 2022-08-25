Have your say about plans to build 171 new homes on green open space on Milton Keynes estate

Taylor Wimpey is hosting a second online consultation for their proposal for Kents Hill Park.

They want to build 171 “high quality” new homes, consisting of apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached properties, with a mix of two, three, four and five bedrooms

Some 31% of the properties will be affordable housing, and an additional 25 units will be retained by MK Council for use as rental homes.

The site is currently informal open space

The proposals also include green open spaces, a new retail outlet, small areas of woodland, landscaped spaces and a play area to cater for children up to eight years old.

The 17-acre site is off Timbold Drive and is currently used as an informal open space.

Outline planning consent was granted by Milton Keynes Council in December 2020 for a development of up to 171 new homes on the site.

The proposed scheme has been developed through a “pre-application engagement process” the council, stakeholders, ward councillors and members of the community, says Taylor Wimpey.

The developers completed the first public consultation in July, but they have now extended the public consultation period until Sunday August 28. They say this is because they have “developed more detailed plans”.

During this time, visitors to the consultation website can view the plans and provide feedback before a reserved matters planning application is submitted to Milton Keynes Council in the Autumn.