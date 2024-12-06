Have your say on community safety in Milton Keynes
This is part of Milton Keynes City Council’s annual Community Safety Survey, run alongside the Safer MK partnership.
Feedback gathered from the survey, which runs until January 17 2025, is used to inform the Council’s proposals to tackle anti-social behaviour and other crime concerns raised.
In recent years, feedback from the survey has led to the installation of improved street lighting and CCTV cameras in the city centre.
Speaking about the survey, Milton Keynes City Council’s cabinet member for community safety Amber McQuillan said: “We’re dedicated to working with our partners, local people, and businesses to create a safer, more welcoming Milton Keynes.
“Your feedback ensures that our resources are directed towards addressing the issues that matter most to you.
“The results from previous surveys clearly demonstrate the power of community input in delivering meaningful change.”
Visit the City Council’s website to take part in the survey.