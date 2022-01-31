Have your say on plans to bring another large 'new neighbourhood' of 1,700 homes to Milton Keynes

Plans to bring a new neighbourhood of 1,700 homes to MK have today gone out to public consultation.

The new development, officially known as the South East Milton Keynes Strategic Urban Extension is to the north of Bow Brickhill and west of Woburn Sands. It borders Tilbrook, Browns Wood. Old Farm Park and Wavendon.

The site forms part of a wider area of 198 hectares land allocated by Milton Keynes Council for a total of 3,000 new homes. It is part of the council’s proposed expansion of Milton Keynes in their adopted development plan for the area, Plan:MK.

The South East Milton Keynes Urban extension area

The development as a whole will include a secondary school, a primary school, two local centres and even provision for a fast mass-transit transport system in the future.

Developers Fox Land & Property and L&Q Estates will build around 1,700 of these new homes. They say they are still in the design process and "open to new ideas" but first want understand the needs of the local community, residents, businesses before they draw up their plans.

A community of 1,700 homes would equate to being slightly larger than Monkston and Denbigh East and Loughton Lodge areas, and considerably larger than Tinkers Bridge, Shenley Lodge and Redhouse Park.

The developers have today launched a new interactive public consultation for people to give their views. You can view the consultation here.

The plan ahs gone out to public consultation. Image: SEMK Consultation © 2022 Deetu/Define Architects

The developers are in discussions with Milton Keynes Council ahead of the planning application being submitted. They say the plans prepared so far follow the vision and guidance material adopted by the council for the wider South East Milton Keynes area.

A spokesman told the Citizen: "By focusing on high quality and sustainable design, a mixture of housing types will be delivered, enhancing the area's community."

He added: "New footpaths and redways will complement existing public rights of ways that are being retained and enhanced. The development's heart will be a new local centre of shops, new schools, and community hubs.

"The development will also see the creation of large areas of useable green space, providing a buffer to surrounding neighbourhoods aimed to be enjoyed by new and existing residents."

People wanting to ask questions can book virtual one-to-one drop-in sessions with the development team on February 9, 10, 15 or 16 February 2022 by going to the booking page here.

The consultation will close on Sunday February 20. All feedback will be anonymous, though it may be used to prepare the site's planning