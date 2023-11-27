Have your say on police funding and impact on council tax for Milton Keynes residents

Take part in Local Crime Survey to determine where your money goes

People in Milton Keynes are being asked to have their say on future police funding by completing a Local Crime Survey.

The Police and Crime Commissioner is due to set the 2024/25 policing budget by the end of January with allocation of central government funding expected to be received in December.

Additional investments in policing can also be made with current funding settlements allowing Police and Crime Commissioners to increase council tax by up to £10 (for a Band D property).

Matthew Barber said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner, it is my responsibility to ensure Thames Valley Police has the resources to effectively prevent and investigate crime, support victims and protect communities.

“Setting the budget is often a complex process in balancing priorities, and one which is again this year taking place against a challenging economic backdrop.

“Economic pressures such as high utility, fuel, and vehicle costs continue to impact policing budgets and I am acutely aware that cost of living pressures are affecting households across the Thames Valley.

“Thames Valley residents deserve and expect to receive an exceptional service from their police force. I want to ensure that the budget can support this, deliver value for money for residents and address the concerns and priorities of communities.

“This coming financial year, I want to see continued investment in local neighbourhood policing. There have already been significant improvements made, but I am determined to increase visible policing within our communities and to tackle issues such as shoplifting and keep burglaries low.

“By providing your feedback, you can help shape important decisions about police funding and how Thames Valley Police can continue to work to keep us all safe.”

“For the last financial year the increase in council tax of £1.25 a month, (below inflation), has helped to deliver the following:

> Strengthened local community policing to tackle neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour

> Development of a Thames Valley-wide CCTV Partnership

> Embedding crime prevention with a focus on hotspot patrols and tackling known offenders

> Support to recruit additional Special Constables and other police volunteers

> Recruited an additional 80 police officers.