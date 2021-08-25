Have your say over Cranfield Post Office move
The Post Office is proposing to relocate the Cranfield branch - and it wants to hear from you.
The plan is to move it to the Co-op, 57-67 High Street, Cranfield - 900 metres away from the current branch - by November.
The Post Office would be in a dedicated area of the store with two screened serving points.
Customers are now being asked for their views on access and the service offered at the new location.
Consultation will close on October 6. Customers can share their views online with the branch code 137106.
Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.