Have your say over Cranfield Post Office move

The Post Office is proposing to relocate the Cranfield branch - and it wants to hear from you.

The plan is to move it to the Co-op, 57-67 High Street, Cranfield - 900 metres away from the current branch - by November.

The Post Office would be in a dedicated area of the store with two screened serving points.

Post Office

Customers are now being asked for their views on access and the service offered at the new location.

Consultation will close on October 6. Customers can share their views online with the branch code 137106.