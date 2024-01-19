Having fun is key ingredient to the modern office says Milton Keynes business boss

Find out more at the Future of the Workplace Forum to be held on February 6

A key ingredient of the modern office should be "having fun" according to Milton Keynes business boss Rupert Dean.

Mr Dean, chief executive of workspace specialist x+why, will be reinforcing his comments at an Insider's Future of the Workplace Forum on February 6.

Rupert, a key speaker at the forum, said: “Work is not a place to come and sit at a desk. You can do that at home. This is about mentoring, convening as a team and having fun."

The forum will take place at x+why's workspace, based at Unity Place, in Grafton Gate, a £150m office and leisure complex which contains food outlets and a microbrewery.

He added: "It's about providing your eco system with everything a modern workplace needs under one roof; break-out spaces, a range of larger meeting and events spaces and food and beverage are all really important."

The forum will look at how to get the right workplace for your business, particularly when it comes to dealing with cost pressures, training and wellbeing issues, as well as work-from-home culture.

Other speakers at the forum will include Nick Roberts, head of property, Santander; Willem Janssen, director, national offices, Colliers; Dan White, head of flex advisory, Midlands and South, CBRE; Helen Villiers, investment director, YFM Equity Partners; Rochelle White, founder and creative director, Rochelle White Communications Agency and Susan Popoola, founder, Mosaic World.

Dean founded x+why with Tanya Donald and Phil Nevin in 2018. More details are available here