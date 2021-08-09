A dad-of-two who was hospitilised with Covid three weeks ago - despite having a vaccine - is still determined to cycle 50 miles for charity this weekend.

Mark Coster, 38, from Shenley Lodgewas not unduly concerned about catching the virus when his wife and two daughters came down with it.

Busy training for a bike ride in aid of the MK charity Ride High and with his first Pfizer vaccine under his belt and awaiting his second, he expected to only be mildly ill.

Ride High charity helps disadvantaged children

But within a couple of days of testing positive he was rushed to Milton Keynes hospital because his oxygen levels were so low.

"I was admitted for two and a half days and the hospital was absolutely brilliant. I had pneumonia and, though I didn't need a ventilator, I needed oxygen and fluids

"The doctors and nurses were fantastic. They knew exactly what they needed to do and they looked after me so well."

After coming out of hospital, Mark found himself out of breath and struggling to walk even a couple of hundred yards.

Mark Coster

His colleagues at SIS Sports Information Services in MK questioned would regain enough fitness in time to be part of the team they'd planning to enter in the Ride High charity cycle, due to take place this Sunday.

"To be honest, it probably isn't wise, but I am so determined to do it. It's definitely had an effect and it will take me some time to recover to full fitness. But I'm still going to take part and aim to finish the ride because it's for such a good cause," said Mark.

Ride High is a charity that transforms the lives of disadvantaged children by giving them the opportunity to learn to ride and look after horses and ponies. They organised the cycle challenge this summer to raise vital funds.

Mark, whose SIS team hopes to raise more than £2,000, said he is planning to take it easy. But there is still a four hour time limit to complete the course, which takes riders all around MK and its outskirts.

Mark and his daughters

He has been doing gentle training rides to gradually rebuild his stamina and his blood oxygen levels are almost back to normal, though he still tires more easily.

"So many people have said they're surprised I got Covid so badly after getting my first jab. I don't look at it like that though. I just think thank goodness I'd had my first vaccine," he said.

"If I hadn't, who knows what might have happened? I certainly could have been more seriously ill and perhaps would have needed to go on a ventilator. It might even be that having that jab saved my life."

Mark has to wait 28 days after being clear of Covid before he can book his second jab. "I'll be relieved to get it!" he said.