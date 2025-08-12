'He had the best jokes and the kind of smile that lights up a room': Family's tribute to teen originally from Bucks who died in collision just weeks after his 18th birthday

The family of man originally from Bucks, who died in a collision just weeks after his 18th birthday, have paid tribute to his life, saying he will be deeply missed.

James Walker, aged 18, died following a one vehicle collision where he was a passenger, on the C2049 near Hesket Newmarket at 7:02pm on Saturday 9 August.

James was living in Carlisle but he and his family hail from Bucks, police have confirmed.

The collision involved a red Vauxhall Astra and the driver, who was also an 18-year-old man from Carlisle, was airlifted to hospital.

His condition is described as serious but stable.

In a statement James’ family said he will be ‘deeply missed but never forgotten’.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that our beloved James Walker tragically lost his life as a passenger in a car accident just a couple of weeks after his 18th birthday, the family said in a statement to Cumbria Police that has been shared with The Bucks Herald and MK Citizen.

“James was big-hearted, lovable, and thoughtful. He often put others before himself without a second thought.

“Known for having the best jokes and the kind of smile that could light up a room, James brought laughter and warmth wherever he went. His generosity of spirit touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.

“Though his time with us was far too short, James left a lasting impact on the lives of his family and friends. He had a way of forming a unique and special bond with each person in his life, making everyone feel valued and cared for. His memory will love on in every laughter he inspired, every act of kindness he gave, and every heart he touched.

“He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information which may help officers are asked to contact police.

You can report online quoting log number 188 of 9 August 2025. You can also call 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police have asked that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.