Head to Milton Keynes parks for free and low cost this February half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People looking for free and low-cost ways to keep the kids entertained in half-term can check out what is happening in the city’s parkland.

The Parks Trust, the self-financing charity that looks after more than 6,000 acres of parkland in Milton Keynes, has lots of family fun planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First there are free Howe Park Wood open mornings, all with a theme of Animals In Winter.

There's plenty of free or low cost fun to be had for children in Milton Keynes parks this half term

Taking place from February 20 to February 22 from 9:30am to 12:30pm each day, youngsters can learn about the natural world and by exploring nests, skulls, feathers and more that have been collected from local parks.

There are also nature-themed challenges, self-guided trails and friendly volunteers on hand to help.

Howe Park Wood provides a safe home to many endangered animal and plant species and has been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its wildlife value by Natural England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Open mornings are completely free for everyone, simply drop in any time.

Meanwhile, also in Howe Park Wood, a short guided walk called Toddle Tots will take place on 20 February from 1.45pm to 2.30pm. An adventure for families with children under six years, tickets are just £1 per person and must be booked online.

On February 20 at 2pm there is a Discovery Stroll at Atterbury Park. People can unearth the treasures of this lesser-known park, which is home to a host of habitats ranging from ponds to woodland and meadows.

Suitable for all ages, and free to join, the Parks Trust’s Discovery Stroll series offers a light introduction to the city’s green spaces, giving residents the confidence to explore more of their local parks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On February 21 there is a Family Litter Pick at Broughton Brook at 10am. This is a great way to get outdoors and help your local environment, with all equipment for a safe litter collection provided, including special pickers for children, says The Parks Trust.

This one-hour session is led by Parks Trust staff, who also take the rubbish away for disposal.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust, said: “In addition to these organised activities, remember that Milton Keynes has over 40 different parks to enjoy this half-term. The parks provide a huge choice of free play areas, walking and

cycling routes, trim trails, world-class outdoor artworks, and plenty of nature to observe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Visit our website for details of facilities to help plan a brilliant half-term outdoors!”

Other events in the city’s parks this month include:

Women’s Walking Network - February 1 at Furzton Lake

World Wetlands Day - February 3 at Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve

Parks & Run – February 4 at Great Linford Manor Park

Community Litter Pick - February 6 at Kents Hills Park

Tree Tots every Thursday at Howe Park Wood

Great Linford Manor Park Guided Walk – February 9 and 25, Great Linford Manor Park

Corporate Pancake Race – February 13 at Milton Keynes Rose, Campbell Park