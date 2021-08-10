Health Secretary Sajid Javid pays a visit to Milton Keynes hospital

Health Secretary Sajid Javid visited Milton Keynes hospital today to see the progress of £10m worth of government-funded improvements.

Mr Javid was shown the new Maple Unit, which will provide improved integrated access to primary care, community and mental health services and social care for patients with complex or multiple needs who attend A&E.

The unit will have 26 new beds and 16 assessment rooms.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was joined by MK North MP Ben Everitt

Mr Javid was joined by Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt, Milton Keynes University Hospital CEO Joe Harrison and the new CEO of NHS England Amanda Pritchard to see the new facility.

Another other topic of discussion during the visit was the plans for a new £200m Women and Children’s Hospital, which has been campaigned for by both local Conservative MPs.

Ben, who is MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “It was fantastic to have Sajid Javid in Milton Keynes to see for himself the incredible work Joe and the team are doing at MKU Hospital.

“I’m delighted he was able to see the construction underway on the new £10 million Maple Unit and also to discuss the Women and Children’s Hospital which is going to be vital for the future of healthcare in Milton Keynes.”

Sajid Javid with MK hospital CEO Joe Harrison and Ben Everitt MP