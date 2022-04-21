Hearing dog charity calls on people in Milton Keynes to support its Paws Appeal

Assistance dog charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, wants people to give two hours of their time in May to take part in bucket collections for

its Paws Appeal.

John Allison, chair of the Milton Keynes and District Fundraising Branch of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “I jumped at the chance for the branch to arrange collections for the Paws Appeal, because we want to give back and raise money to help deaf people.

Help support Hearing Dogs charity by raising funds for its Paws Appeal

"Hearing dogs can help deaf people to leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life in a world in which they too can feel heard. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

The Paws Appeal is the charity’s biggest collection event, with 100 bucket collections taking place across the UK, to raise money to change the lives of deaf people.

Launching in Deaf Awareness Week (May 2-8) and running throughout the month, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People hopes the campaign will raise funds and awareness of deafness and hearing loss.

Two collections for the Paws Appeal are taking place in Milton Keynes and the charity is urging new and existing supporters to sign up and show their support ahead of Deaf Awareness Week.

John added: “We’d love you to help our Paws Appeal in May to be a fantastic success by spending a couple of hours at one of our collection events in Milton Keynes. We will be outside Jollyes in Westcroft on Saturday, May 14, from 9.30am to 3.30pm, and at the Big Doggy Do at Willen Lake on Saturday, May 21, from 11am to 5pm.

"You’ll meet other supporters and hearing dogs as well as play a key role in fundraising, gaining new supporters and highlighting just how amazing our lifechanging hearing dogs are.”

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People rely on donations to continue helping deaf people and have seen a 30 per cent increase in the number of people needing help over the last two years.

To sign up to volunteer to collect for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’s Paws Appeal in Milton Keynes, visit: www.hearingdogs.org.uk/pawsappeal