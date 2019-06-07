Heartbroken dog owner from Milton Keynes wants help to put her elderly pet to sleep

A distraught owner has set up a crowdfunding appeal to pay for her beloved dog’s funeral.

Louise suffers badly from depression and anxiety and is unable to work.

Flare

She has had border collie Flare since she was a puppy but now, after 14 years, the dog's health is declining rapidly.

“Her health has taken a massive turn for the worst in the last year and I have made the extremely heart breaking decision to end her suffering,” said Louise, who is too scared of criticism to give her full name.

“It is hard for me this second because I am really struggling financially following a relationship break up. I don’t like to ask for help but I also don’t want Flare to suffer any longer because I can’t afford the funds.”

The cost of the vet’s injection to put Flare to sleep is £50.

Louise would also like to her to be cremated, which costs a further £200, so she can keep Flare's ashes.

She said: "She is so important to me. I've struggled my whole life with other people, sometimes not even being able to leave the house for months. Flare has been a massive support to me for a long time. I don't have any children and struggle with people and my pets mean everything to me. That's why I want her to be cremated, I still want her to be with me afterwards."

Louise added: “It is not a necessity but something that I’d also like to have to help me cope with the loss is some jewellery with her ashes or fur to hold close to me afterwards as I know how much this is going to effect me mentally.

“Flare has been with me for almost half of my life and I’ve been with her since she was a tiny eight week old puppy. She has always been there for me and has helped me get through some difficult times... it’s so hard to see her how she is now and to look back and remember how she was then.

“I know that its going to feel so lonely here soon, but I can’t be selfish any longer. I need to put her first and her happiness first, not mine.

“Her last days are being filled with fun and happiness and she will be at peace soon.”

Louise is trying to raise £350.

She said: “I don’t expect to get the whole amount I’ve asked for, but if you could please spare anything even as little as possible it will be a huge help to us at this time."

You can donate via the funding page here.

Anything over the £350 target will be given to HULa animal charity, along with Flare's belongings.