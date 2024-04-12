Heartbroken family’s plea to drivers in Milton Keynes after their cat is killed on the roads
and live on Freeview channel 276
A heartbroken family is pleading with Milton Keynes drivers to be ‘more mindful’ after their cat was found dead on the roadside.
The Leib family, from Shenley Lodge, say their ‘worst fears came true’ when they received a call from a local vet to say their cat Monty had been killed on the road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Molly Leib described it as the call ‘that broke their hearts’.
The feline had been taken to the vets after been found dead along the V4 Watling Street.
Molly said: “For us, the impact has been incredible sadness that we'll never be able to cuddle our lovely boy again, and gratitude that he was in our lives for just over six years.
“I am also thankful that I had him microchipped.”
She explained a stranger had found Monty on the roadside and wrapped him in a blanket and taken him to the vet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She added: “I hope the driver who hit him is ok. I'll never know if Monty suddenly ran out in front of the vehicle and didn't give the driver a chance or the driver was distracted in some way.
“But, I've got to question, why are so many of our cats ending up this way? It seems to be weekly, if not daily, that a post goes up on the local Facebook group about a cat being run over - and that's just one estate.”
She said the main road had been a ‘huge worry’ and only let Monty out after their first two years in the area.
She added: “I don't think owners should have to be mindful of letting their cats out as I think cats should be free to live their best life outdoors - as Monty did.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I would love for drivers to be more mindful when on the roads and be focused and presents when driving - especially to animals that might run out or be on the road. I've seen several cars swerve to avoid potholes.
“I just wish less cats and hedgehogs ended up this way.
"If this message has the impact of stopping the heartbreak of at least one other cat owner then that will be job done.”
Cats Protection’s Head of Advocacy, Campaigns and Government Relations Madison Rogers has stressed the importance of getting a cat microchipped – something which will be made compulsory in law from June 10.
She also urged drivers who injure a cat to take them to a vet for emergency treatment or report it to their local authority if it’s a fatality.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She added: “We’d also encourage local councils to scan any cats they collect so their owners can be informed, as it’s heartbreaking for owners to not know the fate of a lost or missing cat.”
Madison confirmed cats, unlike dogs, have a level of freedom to roam unlike dogs which have to be kept on leads on the public highway.
She added: “However, cat owners do have a general duty in law to take reasonable care to ensure that their cats do not cause injury to people or damage to property. Equally the law does protect cats from being harmed by others.”
The charity has advised the following steps to help keep cats safe around the roads:
- Keep cats in during hours of darkness - Cats are at increased risk of road accidents after nightfall, therefore try to keep your cat indoors overnight and time meals to coincide with rush hour to help keep your cat away from busy roads.
- Ensure cats are neutered and microchipped - Neutered cats are less likely to roam in search of a mate, lowering the risk of them venturing towards roads and becoming involved in car accidents. Microchipping offers a safe and permanent method of identification should your cat become lost or get hit by a car.
- Put a reflective collar on your cat - To help drivers see your cat better on the roads at night, you could fit your cat with a reflective collar that will shine in the beam of headlights. Make sure the collar is a ‘quick release’ or snap opening collar, so your cat won’t get hurt if their collar becomes caught on something.
- Take out pet insurance - If your cat is involved in an accident on the roads, they may need urgent veterinary treatment and pet insurance will help cover the cost.
- Encourage cats to stay close to home - if cats are content within their own environment, they are more likely to stay inside the boundaries of their own home and garden. Ensure there is plenty of food, water, a private litter tray, scratch posts and comfy places to hide and sleep. Plant cat-friendly plants such as catnip and lavender, provide logs for scratching and long grass to laze in or nibble to help cough up hairballs. Be aware of poisonous substances in your shed and garage, such as antifreeze, disinfectants, insect and pest killers and keep them well out of your cat’s reach. Avoid plants which can be dangerous to cats. Lilies in particular can be lethal if a cat ingests pollen from its fur after brushing against them. A full list of plants that are dangerous to cats can be found here.
- Further details about keeping cats safe can be found here.