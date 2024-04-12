Heartbroken family’s plea to drivers in Milton Keynes after their cat is killed on the roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A heartbroken family is pleading with Milton Keynes drivers to be ‘more mindful’ after their cat was found dead on the roadside.

The Leib family, from Shenley Lodge, say their ‘worst fears came true’ when they received a call from a local vet to say their cat Monty had been killed on the road.

Molly Leib described it as the call ‘that broke their hearts’.

Monty was part of the family for six years.

The feline had been taken to the vets after been found dead along the V4 Watling Street.

Molly said: “For us, the impact has been incredible sadness that we'll never be able to cuddle our lovely boy again, and gratitude that he was in our lives for just over six years.

“I am also thankful that I had him microchipped.”

She explained a stranger had found Monty on the roadside and wrapped him in a blanket and taken him to the vet.

She added: “I hope the driver who hit him is ok. I'll never know if Monty suddenly ran out in front of the vehicle and didn't give the driver a chance or the driver was distracted in some way.

“But, I've got to question, why are so many of our cats ending up this way? It seems to be weekly, if not daily, that a post goes up on the local Facebook group about a cat being run over - and that's just one estate.”

She said the main road had been a ‘huge worry’ and only let Monty out after their first two years in the area.

She added: “I don't think owners should have to be mindful of letting their cats out as I think cats should be free to live their best life outdoors - as Monty did.

“I would love for drivers to be more mindful when on the roads and be focused and presents when driving - especially to animals that might run out or be on the road. I've seen several cars swerve to avoid potholes.

“I just wish less cats and hedgehogs ended up this way.

"If this message has the impact of stopping the heartbreak of at least one other cat owner then that will be job done.”

Cats Protection’s Head of Advocacy, Campaigns and Government Relations Madison Rogers has stressed the importance of getting a cat microchipped – something which will be made compulsory in law from June 10.

She also urged drivers who injure a cat to take them to a vet for emergency treatment or report it to their local authority if it’s a fatality.

She added: “We’d also encourage local councils to scan any cats they collect so their owners can be informed, as it’s heartbreaking for owners to not know the fate of a lost or missing cat.”

Madison confirmed cats, unlike dogs, have a level of freedom to roam unlike dogs which have to be kept on leads on the public highway.

She added: “However, cat owners do have a general duty in law to take reasonable care to ensure that their cats do not cause injury to people or damage to property. Equally the law does protect cats from being harmed by others.”

The charity has advised the following steps to help keep cats safe around the roads: