Heartbroken mourners at funeral of Milton Keynes man Haydon Croucher to wear colours of suicide help charity

Mourners at the funeral of tragic Haydon Croucher will wear purple or teal – the colours of a charity that helps suicidal young people.

The funeral is on Thursday and instead of flowers, the family has asked that people make a donation to Papyrus charity.

“What would really touch us at this devastating time would be for Haydon's life to make a difference to others affected by young suicide or suicidal risk,” said Haydon's sister Jade.

She added: “We will also be wearing the colours of the charity on the day - purple or teal instead of black to honour his young but colourful life."

Haydon took his own life last month, almost nine months to the day since his younger sister Leah vanished without trace while on her way to work. He was 24.

A deeply caring young man, he had become increasingly depressed and frustrated as the weeks rolled by with no sightings of Leah and no answers about what has happened to her.

His family set up a fundraising page for Papyrus, who provide confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide. Already the page has raised more than £2,600 in donations.

Haydon's mum Tracey Furness said: “At 24 year wonderful years young, the life of our boy should not be lost in vain.

“We hope you will support our decision for celebrating his short but colourful life and in the most proactive way by preventing other young people and families from enduring this unimaginable heartache that we are feeling. Help give hope to a young person struggling with life."

You can donate to Papyrus via the family's appeal here.