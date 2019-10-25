Heartless drink driver jailed for killing woman in horror A5 crash in Milton Keynes

A drink driver who killed a woman in a "tragic and unnecessary" car crash on the A5 has been jailed for 12 years.

Gareth Hawes, 29, of Shenley Lodge, Milton Keynes was found guilty of one count of causing death by dangerous driving, one count each of causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed/uninsured and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a four-day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Hawes was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison and disqualified from driving for 14 years.

The court heard how reckless Hawes, who was double the drink drive and drugs limit, ploughed his Ford Focus into a black and red classic car on Saturday, August 11.

But the drink driver refused to stop after smashing into the other car, instead driving 600 metres down the road before his vehicle broke down.

The classic car's passenger died at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hawes was arrested on the same day and charged via postal requisition on May 10 this year.

PC Naomi Hames said: “Hawes has shown a total disregard for the law and for anyone else other than himself.

“His behaviour and standard of driving was absolutely appalling and led to the tragic and totally unnecessary death of Cherryl Blackbourn. It has also caused pain and suffering to her husband Ian, her family and friends.

“This collision has affected so many, including those members of the public who were so unfortunate to have been at the scene when the collision happened.

"They had to witness it and they selflessly assisted with the initial aftermath.”

Senior investigating officer Sgt Beth Walton said, “The conviction of Hawes is a reflection of the hard work completed by officers at the scene and during the investigation.

“The investigation team are pleased with the sentence, it can never be comparable to the loss of life and suffering caused but we hope it may bring some comfort to Cherryl’s husband, family and friends that Hawes has been convicted and will serve a substantial amount of time in prison.”