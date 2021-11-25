Heartwarming campaign launched by Milton Keynes shopping centre to support elderly people spending Christmas alone

Midsummer Place and Age UK MK have announced the return of its festive ‘Thinking of You’ campaign to support elderly people on their own at Christmas

Following last year’s success that saw hundreds of letters sent from around the world, the campaign to support older people alone in Milton Keynes returns with even more importance for 2021.

Midsummer Place is appealing for people of all ages to write a letter to let people on their own know that they have not been forgotten.

The Thinking of You campaign has begun

“To receive a letter from someone can make an incredible difference to an older person that doesn’t have any family to care for them,” said Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place.

She added: “It is quite emotional to think about someone’s grandma or grandad on their own, especially at Christmas when it’s a time for family and togetherness. The Thinking of You campaign was so well received last year and made a huge difference to people’s lives, now we want to bring that happiness back again.”

The letter can be handwritten or emailed and be of any length. The content can include anything, but suggestions include an introduction from the author, who they are and information about themselves. It can talk about the past twelve months or longer, what the writer is looking forward to or even plans for 2022.

The conversation can be as freely written as preferred and could include photographs, although this is not essential. Please do not seal the envelope or card.

Midsummer Place will also be putting together 150 packages of treats that will be hand delivered to older people together with the letters.

Paula Ayers, Development Manager at Age UK Milton Keynes, said: Imagine having no one...pandemics may end but loneliness continues.

"Last year’s campaign made a huge difference to many older people who live alone in Milton Keynes. Lots of our clients who received a letter were humbled that someone took the time to write to them and knowing that there was someone out there that cared enough to write meant a great deal to people.

A statement from one recipient shows the impact a small act of kindness can have on someone who is feeling lonely and isolated.

They said: “I don’t feel invisible anymore, knowing that people care is really comforting.”

Letters can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to Thinking of You, Midsummer Place, Marketing Department, 67 Midsummer Blvd, Central, Milton Keynes, MK9 3GB.

Please send them by December 6.