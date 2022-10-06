Heated debate erupts over whether cyclists should stick to redways and stay off grid roads in Milton Keynes

A simple question on social media has led to a heated debate over whether cyclists should stay off MK’s grid roads.

A resident posted this week on the popular Milton Keynes Moan Facebook page, saying: “Milton Keynes is one of the best (if only) cities in the UK to have a comprehensive redway system for cyclists.”

They added: “Why on earth do they still cycle on the V and H roads?”

Cyclists have more than 200 miles of redways in MK

“This can hold up traffic and potentially be very dangerous on the dual carriageway, when cars are overtaking them at 60 plus miles per hour.”

Milton Keynes boasts more than 200 miles of the shared-use, traffic free redways, and the network covers most city estates as well as extending out to connect to the older towns.

There are also 13 redway ‘Super Routes’ that criss-cross the city, closely following the grid roads, creating direct routes for cyclists to key employment areas, train stations and CMK commuters.

And there is a even an official Redway Code, produced by the council, with a list of rules.

Milton Keynes has a unique system of redways

But some cyclists are not happy and say they shun the redways for safety reasons.

“The redway system isn’t fit for purpose... It is in a bad state of repair, winds away from mains roads into estates and force you to stop frequently to cross roads where traffic is coming off grid roads at 60/70 mph,” stormed one.

"They make no sense at all. To travel a four mile road journey translates into around seven or eight redway miles,” she added.

One user who cycles 12 miles to work each day on the redways said: “ I completely get why those on road bikes feel safer on the roads. I am not speedy or brave enough to use roads over 40mph but the redways are poorly maintained, full of broken glass, poorly lit in places, with dogs on long leads, robots, and e- scooters ridden by people who haven’t got a clue about even which side of the redway to ride on.

They added: ”Cyclists have every right to be on the roads and people in cars should be respectful of how cyclists can be more vulnerable and give them the space they need.”

Other people referred to the redways as “muggers’ paradises”. One resident had a theory as to why cyclists might avoid them and opt for the roads. She wrote: "Because you’re less likely to get mugged by a knife wieilding junkie or wannabe gangstas on well lit roads. The redways are dark, overgrown and at night or in the winter, bloody dangerous.

However, some people were hot in their defence of the redways.

"Instead of moaning about the faults, why not be grateful that there is a system in place that allows children to walk or cycle to school without having to cross a main road?” wrote one mum.

Another cyclist said: "I ride on the redways a lot and they are great. Maybe not as quick as grid road but far far safer.”

One man summed the entire debate by posting: “I just think people want to hate cyclists for no good reasons.”