Heatwave to continue in Milton Keynes until midweek before more rain expected at weekend
Forecasts suggest temperatures are likely to peak in the city on Monday June 30 with highs of 32C expected.
It will be an extremely warm night with temperatures not likely to go below 20C.
The first day of July is expected to be after another warm day with highs of 29C, before an almost ten-degree drop on Wednesday July 2.
Much-needed rain is then due to arrive on July 2, with a 50 to 70 per cent chance of light rain between around 11pm and 6am.
The changeable nature of the weather in Milton Keynes is expected to continue on Friday July 4 with largely uninterrupted sunshine during the day but less extreme heat, with an expected high of 24C.
Unsettled conditions are expected to return at the weekend with light rain forecast on Saturday July 5, with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of precipitation during daylight hours, and a high of a much more comfortable 20C.
The forecast for Sunday July 6 is similarly mixed, with a 30 to 50 per cent chance of drizzle during the day, alongside cloud with some sunshine.
A moderate breeze is expected, with temperatures set to peak at 21C.