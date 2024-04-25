Heavenly dessert restaurant prepares to welcome sweet-toothed Milton Keynes residents this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sweet-toothed residents can have their cake and eat it too as a premium dessert franchise opens its doors this weekend in Milton Keynes.

Heavenly Desserts is preparing to open the doors to its latest restaurant in the MK1 Shopping and Leisure Park on Saturday (April 27).

The new branch is among nearly 60 UK-wide locations and has a capacity for 76 dessert-loving guests spread over two floors.

Diners can enjoy the brand's signature dishes.

Owned by Javid and Surhya Rana from Milton Keynes, the restaurant will be serving the brand’s signature menu, which includes the famous croffle – a unique croissant-waffle - along with a dessert tapas range inspired by worldwide flavours.

Dessert lovers can also expect to enjoy cheesecakes, sweet sundae jars, cookie doughs, waffles, and crepes, with tempting toppings such as Lotus Biscoff, fresh fruits, chocolate and a wide range of flavoured gelatos.

Surhya Rana said: “We chose this area as we live locally, and raised our family in Milton Keynes, often visiting the MK1 Shopping Park for days out ourselves. We saw a gap here for a premium dessert destination, and we wanted to give visitors to the park something new and exciting to try, and as we are local to the community, we wanted to serve our lovely community with the Heavenly Desserts experience.

