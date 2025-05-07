Hedgehog rescue centre in Milton Keynes puts out appeal for help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s hedgehog rescue centre is facing the prickly problem of needing more space – but not having the cash to provide it.

Deanshanger Hedgehog Rescue has now put out a public appeal for help and donations so it can build a much-needed extension.

The charity was started in 2021 by Rachel Matthews and her husband Dominic, who wanted to fill a void for a local centre specialising in hedgehogs needing help. So far it has been operating out of two sheds at the couple’s home.

"After finding a few hedgehogs over the years ourselves, and realising that there was some distance to the nearest wildlife rescue, we embarked on the mission to create a dedicated hedgehog rescue facility from our home,” said Rachel.

One of the patients at Deanshanger Hedgehog Rescue

"Last year, we cared for over 250 sick, injured, and orphaned hedgehogs, offering them emergency treatment and rehabilitation with the goal of giving them a second chance at life.

"We are a volunteer-led charity and receive no government funding, just a lot of heart and a mission to protect and restore one of Britain’s most iconic and beloved creatures.”

The UK’s native hedgehogs are sadly still classed as “Vulnerable to Extinction” on the Mammals Society Red List.

"Every hedgehog we rescue is one step towards changing this,” said Rachel. “But they are having a difficult time - many arrive suffering from wounds from garden strimmers, infections, flystrike, dehydration, and other life-threatening conditions.

A tiny hoglet being fed and kept alive at Deanshanger Hedgehog Rescue

"Despite our best efforts to care for all hedgehogs needing help, our current space of two 8x10 sheds, and three hutches is no longer enough to meet the growing demand. In our busiest season (June – October) we are often full to capacity…but the phone rings and we know that there is another hedgehog in desperate need of help.”

Rachel and Dominic’s dream is to build a new rescue unit of 12m x 4m, complete with a larger ICU room for vital first aid and critical care – including incubators and a neonatal ward for hoglets (baby hedgehogs).

There would also be a larger rehabilitation room, enabling the charity to double its current capacity.

A fundraising appeal called ‘Operation – A Prickly Manoeuvre’ has been launched online and you can view it or donate here.

“To make this dream a reality, we need to raise £50,000, and so we are asking for your help to spread the word and encourage donations,” said Rachel.

"Every single penny raised will go directly to the construction of the new hospital and the care of the hedgehogs. You will be a part of giving these wonderful animals the second chance they deserve.”

The charity is also looking for business sponsors in the form of building materials companies willing to help with the components of the new build. This includes the timber base, windows, walls, doors, air conditioning unit and electrics.

Rachel and Dominic both have degrees in Animal Science and animal welfare backgrounds and have completed the Vale Wildlife Hospital and Rehabilitation First first aid, care and rehabilitation course.

"Our dream is to never turn a hedgehog away,” said Rachel.