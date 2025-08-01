Help Naseem nourish Milton Keynes’ homeless and needy families with love

With temperatures set to rise again a Milton Keynes businesswoman is warning the city's homeless are every bit as vulnerable in the excessive heat as they are during the biting winter weather.

Naseem Khan runs the award-winning Namji Restaurants in Xscape and Wolverton, offering 100s of meals to the city's homeless, and struggling families, every month.

“I have definitely noticed issues with some regulars,” she admitted. “Sweltering conditions, combined with too little hydration can play havoc with health.

“We need to be just as vigilant and check on our most vulnerable members of our community during these excessively warm temperatures as we do when things turn cold.

Namji owner, Naseem Khan, provides hundreds of meals or the homeless and needy families

“And if you are sleeping rough, or are struggling to provide a hot meal for your family, please come and talk to us.

“Food is nourishment and togetherness, and where Namji is concerned we are pleased to say that it is at the heart of the community, too. Please don't struggle in silence.”

Diane Phillips is part of the team supporting Naseem with her charitable endeavours: “I know what it's like to be on the verge of homelessness, luckily it never got that far for me.

“The positive is seeing the relief on a person's face when they know they are going to eat for the next few meals.

“Naseem is one of the most generous people I know. She doesn't judge and is prepared to help anyone irrespective of their circumstances. We need more Naseem's in the world.”

You can play your part by helping Namji to help others – the restaurant has a pay-it-forward scheme; you donate the cost of a dish that will be donated to those in need.

“It's a simple way for people to show support and involves no work on your part – you leave that to me and my team,” Naseem said.

For the moment though, it's Naseem who is being supported. The new city champion who also works as a ward councillor was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital last week with a health scare.

“The stroke team at Milton Keynes Hospital were amazing. I think this is a reminder that I need a break and must look after myself,” she admitted. “But my wonderful family are overseeing the restaurants while I get myself back on my feet – and I don't intend on being away from the kitchen for long.

“I love my business, I love the new city and I love our community of customers. It will take more than this little health episode to keep me out of the kitchen for very long,” she promised.