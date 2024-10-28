Help us find the best-decorated houses in Milton Keynes this Halloween

Send the Citizen photos of your Halloween decorations this year

We are appealing for readers to send us in photos of their Halloween-decorated houses so we can publish a special photo gallery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please send your pictures, together with the street and area name, to [email protected].

The result will not only be a spectacular gallery but also a handy list of venues for trick or treaters to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween originates from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which then marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

Samhain, which is on November 1, is believed to be the start of the Celtic New Year when people thought that the ‘veil’ between the dead and the living was at its flimsiest at that time and the souls of the dead could return. Thus they lit lanterns with grinning faces the night before to ward off any evil spirits.

People left offerings of food to appease the spirits, and this is thought to be how the tradition of trick and treating evolved.

.