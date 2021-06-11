Help us find the best decorated pubs and homes for the Euros in Milton Keynes

Football is coming home, the delayed Euro 2020 will start today (June 11), and The MK Citizen wants to find the best decorated pubs and homes in Milton Keynes

After a year of lockdown and Covid restrictions, we know pubs and homes across MK will be filled with people cheering on the Three Lions.

What we want to see is the best decorated pubs and houses in the area to share with our readers.

How's this for inspiration? Photo: SWNS

Who has the most or biggest St George's flags on display? Which pub or home has the best selection of replica football shirts? Who has the best marquee set up for the England games kicking off with Croatia on Sunday (June 13th)?

Please send in your photos to [email protected] so we can feature all of best pubs and homes in Milton Keynes online and in print.

Just send in the a pic of your pub or house along with photos.