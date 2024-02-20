Helpful resident launches website to tell people what colour bin to put out each week in Milton Keynes
A helpful resident has launched a website specially for people who get confused about what colour wheelie bin to put out.
David Beach felt there was sometimes confusion about whether it was red bin (paper and cardboard) week or blue bin (Plastics and glass) week in the city.
The recycling bins are collected on alternate weeks, while the black bins for general rubbish and green bins for food and garden waste are collected weekly.
He said: “One of the issues with our current recycling system is the confusion surrounding which bins to put out for collection. Like many residents, I'veexperienced the uncertainty of whether to put out the red or blue bin, leading to inconsistent recycling habits.
"Even looking at the Milton Keynes City council’s website for guidance, the process often involves downloading a PDF and deciphering dates to determine the appropriate bin colour to take out.”
The frustration inspired David to take action.
"I saw an opportunity to simplify this process for residents like myself by creating a user-friendly solution,” he said.
"Thus, I developed MKBinDay.com, a website dedicated to providing clear and concise information on which bin to put out each week. Residentscan visually see what bin to put out.”
David updates the website every Sunday. He has included practical advice about when to put the bins out and what to recycle.
Meanwhile, another resident, who is currently unknown, came up with a similar idea for a website at exactly the same time.
This one is called whichbinisit.com and gives the same clear and practical guidance.
Taking a more humorous approach, it bills itself as “Solving a problem that doesn't exist for people who didn't ask”.
The website adds: “Every bin day, Milton Keynes residents waste valuable seconds checking their calendars, looking out the window at their neighbours, or Googling, to find out which colour bin goes out. Well, no more….”
The new four-bin system was introduced throughout Milton Keynes in September last year and has already fulfilled the council’s prediction by producing a significant rise in the city’s recycling rates.