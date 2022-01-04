Helpful young Muslims volunteer to clean New Year's mess from streets of Milton Keynes

Members of the local Muslims for Humanity group started the New Year cleaning up the streets of Milton Keynes.

The young people from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) celebrated New Year's Day so by getting up at the crack of dawn with litter pickers and black sacks.

The Big Street Clean is one of many initiatives these young men were able to take part in this winter. The group has also organised blood donation sessions, collected money for British charities, visited hospitals and nursing homes giving them chocolates and gifts, and donated food to the homeless and vulnerable on Christmas Day.

The young men picked up litter all over Milton Keynes

Saeed Nazir, regional youth leader said: "Our members have enjoyed living in Milton Keynes for decades and so any opportunity to help our local Community is a much welcomed one."

"Cleaning the streets of Milton Keynes also presents us with an opportunity to become better Muslims as cleanliness is an integral part of our faith. Giving up a couple of hours can make a huge difference. We are a peace-loving and well-organised association which will continue to help make this great part of England an even better place to live in."