Hemel skaters from Hemel Hempstead Planet Ice will be part of a performance of Christmas Carol on Ice on December 7. The show will feature skaters who train at Planet Ice on Jarman Square.

Assistant chief operations officer Kerstin Engren said: “We have developed a large number of skaters who are now taking part in figure skating competitions, joined hockey teams and taking part in on-ice shows - this year being held at the fantastic Milton Keynes Ice Arena.”