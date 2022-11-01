Hemel Hempstead skaters perform Christmas Carol on Ice in Milton Keynes this December
They will perform in Milton Keynes Ice Arena
Hemel skaters from Hemel Hempstead Planet Ice will be part of a performance of Christmas Carol on Ice on December 7. The show will feature skaters who train at Planet Ice on Jarman Square.
Assistant chief operations officer Kerstin Engren said: “We have developed a large number of skaters who are now taking part in figure skating competitions, joined hockey teams and taking part in on-ice shows - this year being held at the fantastic Milton Keynes Ice Arena.”