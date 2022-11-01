News you can trust since 1981

Hemel Hempstead skaters perform Christmas Carol on Ice in Milton Keynes this December

They will perform in Milton Keynes Ice Arena

By Olivia Preston
24 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 4:23pm
Pictured: Skaters at the ice rink
Hemel skaters from Hemel Hempstead Planet Ice will be part of a performance of Christmas Carol on Ice on December 7. The show will feature skaters who train at Planet Ice on Jarman Square.

Assistant chief operations officer Kerstin Engren said: “We have developed a large number of skaters who are now taking part in figure skating competitions, joined hockey teams and taking part in on-ice shows - this year being held at the fantastic Milton Keynes Ice Arena.”

