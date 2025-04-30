The Milton Keynes area is blessed with many high quality hair salons.The Milton Keynes area is blessed with many high quality hair salons.
Here's 19 hairdressers around the Milton Keynes area which will leave you looking like the bees knees

Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:39 BST
If you fancy a trim, blow dry, cut or colour, you are absolutely spoilt for choice around Milton Keynes.

According to reviewers on Google, you won’t go wrong around the town with plenty of places – including five out of five rated businesses – leaving you looking at your very best.

We’ve done some research and picked these top performers, who all score 4.5 or above on Google. (Businesses are ranked in no particular order and are correct as of April 29).

We’d love to hear where your favourite place for a trim is and why. Get in touch and join the debate on our social media channels.

Rated: 5 out of 5 (179 reviews)

1. HAIR IT IS, 7, Stable Yard, Downs Barn

Rated: 5 out of 5 (179 reviews) Photo: HAIR IT IS

Rated: 5 out of 5 (345 reviews)

2. Lacy Locks Hair Salon & Hair Extensions, Unit 306 Hayley Ct, Linford Wood

Rated: 5 out of 5 (345 reviews) Photo: Lacy Locks Hair Salon & Hair Extensions

Rated: 5 out of 5 (19 reviews)

3. Waves Hair Studio, 651 S Fifth St, Milton Keynes

Rated: 5 out of 5 (19 reviews) Photo: Waves Hair Studio

Rated: 5 out of 5 (163 reviews)

4. HK Hair & Wellness, Furtho Manor Farm, Northampton Rd

Rated: 5 out of 5 (163 reviews) Photo: HK Hair & Wellness

