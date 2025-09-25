A fry-up is one of Britain's best tradition and a great way to start a day.placeholder image
A fry-up is one of Britain's best tradition and a great way to start a day.

Here's 34 hidden gems to go to if you want a brilliant breakfast around Buckinghamshire this weekend

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:51 BST
However you like your eggs, and no matter what your stance on black puddings is, you’ll find plenty of great places around Buckinghamshire to put some tasty food in the belly.

Here we take a look at the most popular cafes and breakfast spots around the county, courtesy of reviews left on Google (out of five stars).

Let us know where you like to go for breakfast and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.

(All businesses are based on Google ratings left by diners and are in no particular order).

"They do a cracking fry up, fairly priced." - Rated: 4.4 (435 reviews)

1. Sunnyside Up Cafe - 42 Church St, Wolverton

"They do a cracking fry up, fairly priced." - Rated: 4.4 (435 reviews) Photo: Google

'So, the best English breakfast in Aylesbury just got better!' - 4.6 (247 reviews)

2. The Coffee Tree, 11 George St, Aylesbury

'So, the best English breakfast in Aylesbury just got better!' - 4.6 (247 reviews) Photo: Google

"Best cafe in Aylesbury. fresh and good value. You will not be disappointed. Lovely people lovely food." - 4.6 (409 reviews)

3. Aylesbury Tuck, 12-13 Edison Rd, Aylesbury

"Best cafe in Aylesbury. fresh and good value. You will not be disappointed. Lovely people lovely food." - 4.6 (409 reviews) Photo: Google

"Amazing breakfast. Top quality ingredients" - 4.7 (384 reviews)

4. The Cedar Coffee Shop, 28 West St, Marlow

"Amazing breakfast. Top quality ingredients" - 4.7 (384 reviews) Photo: Google

