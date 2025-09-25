However you like your eggs, and no matter what your stance on black puddings is, you’ll find plenty of great places around Buckinghamshire to put some tasty food in the belly.

Here we take a look at the most popular cafes and breakfast spots around the county, courtesy of reviews left on Google (out of five stars).

Let us know where you like to go for breakfast and why. Join the debate on our social media channels.

(All businesses are based on Google ratings left by diners and are in no particular order).

1 . Sunnyside Up Cafe - 42 Church St, Wolverton "They do a cracking fry up, fairly priced." - Rated: 4.4 (435 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Coffee Tree, 11 George St, Aylesbury 'So, the best English breakfast in Aylesbury just got better!' - 4.6 (247 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Aylesbury Tuck, 12-13 Edison Rd, Aylesbury "Best cafe in Aylesbury. fresh and good value. You will not be disappointed. Lovely people lovely food." - 4.6 (409 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Cedar Coffee Shop, 28 West St, Marlow "Amazing breakfast. Top quality ingredients" - 4.7 (384 reviews) Photo: Google Photo Sales