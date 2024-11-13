4 . 9 businesses for sale in Milton Keynes

This upscale silk flower display company has more than 46,000 followers on Instagram and a turnover of around £177,000 with a gross profit in excess of £105,000. It's on the market for £200,000. Assets to be included in the sale are worth £130,000. Operating from a leasehold storage facility utilised as a showroom and office, he company provides large-scale silk flower displays, available on a rental basis. Photo: Rightbiz