This cafe in an indsutrial area of Bletchley is described as 'flourishing' and is up for sale at £18,500 leasehold, with potential for growth. The turnover is £95,000 (£1,827 per week) and the net profit is £42,000. The rent is £860 per month.This cafe in an indsutrial area of Bletchley is described as 'flourishing' and is up for sale at £18,500 leasehold, with potential for growth. The turnover is £95,000 (£1,827 per week) and the net profit is £42,000. The rent is £860 per month.
This cafe in an indsutrial area of Bletchley is described as 'flourishing' and is up for sale at £18,500 leasehold, with potential for growth. The turnover is £95,000 (£1,827 per week) and the net profit is £42,000. The rent is £860 per month.

Here's 9 businesses in Milton Keynes up for sale - including a pub

By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:33 GMT
Nine business are being sold lock, stock and barrel in MK, with prices ranging from £10,000 to almost £1m.

All of the businesses are being advertised on the Rightbiz commercial property website this week.

They include a home cleaning franchise, a car wash, a burger stand at the city centre, a post office and a village pub.

Take a look through our picture gallery for details of them all.

Turnkey is a home-based cleaning franchise, which is on the market for £9,990. The turnover is £40,000 a year - £769 per week - and net profit is £20,000.

1. 9 business for sale in Milton Keynes

Turnkey is a home-based cleaning franchise, which is on the market for £9,990. The turnover is £40,000 a year - £769 per week - and net profit is £20,000. Photo: Rightbiz

Photo Sales
House of Sliders, a burger stall in the city shopping cnetre, is up for grabs for £25,000 leasehold. The rent is £20,000 and the turnover is £150,000 (£2,885 per week).

2. 9 Milton Keynes businesses up for sale

House of Sliders, a burger stall in the city shopping cnetre, is up for grabs for £25,000 leasehold. The rent is £20,000 and the turnover is £150,000 (£2,885 per week). Photo: Rightbiz

Photo Sales
This car repair garage is in a prime location in MK and has a turnover of £150,000. Its leasehold price is £65,000 and its set for instant profit with a margin of £50,000. It comes with a car park.

3. 9 businesses up for sale in Milton Keynes

This car repair garage is in a prime location in MK and has a turnover of £150,000. Its leasehold price is £65,000 and its set for instant profit with a margin of £50,000. It comes with a car park. Photo: Rightbiz

Photo Sales
This upscale silk flower display company has more than 46,000 followers on Instagram and a turnover of around £177,000 with a gross profit in excess of £105,000. It's on the market for £200,000. Assets to be included in the sale are worth £130,000. Operating from a leasehold storage facility utilised as a showroom and office, he company provides large-scale silk flower displays, available on a rental basis.

4. 9 businesses for sale in Milton Keynes

This upscale silk flower display company has more than 46,000 followers on Instagram and a turnover of around £177,000 with a gross profit in excess of £105,000. It's on the market for £200,000. Assets to be included in the sale are worth £130,000. Operating from a leasehold storage facility utilised as a showroom and office, he company provides large-scale silk flower displays, available on a rental basis. Photo: Rightbiz

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice