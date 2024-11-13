They include a home cleaning franchise, a car wash, a burger stand at the city centre, a post office and a village pub.
Turnkey is a home-based cleaning franchise, which is on the market for £9,990. The turnover is £40,000 a year - £769 per week - and net profit is £20,000. Photo: Rightbiz
House of Sliders, a burger stall in the city shopping cnetre, is up for grabs for £25,000 leasehold. The rent is £20,000 and the turnover is £150,000 (£2,885 per week). Photo: Rightbiz
This car repair garage is in a prime location in MK and has a turnover of £150,000. Its leasehold price is £65,000 and its set for instant profit with a margin of £50,000. It comes with a car park. Photo: Rightbiz
This upscale silk flower display company has more than 46,000 followers on Instagram and a turnover of around £177,000 with a gross profit in excess of £105,000. It's on the market for £200,000. Assets to be included in the sale are worth £130,000. Operating from a leasehold storage facility utilised as a showroom and office, he company provides large-scale silk flower displays, available on a rental basis. Photo: Rightbiz