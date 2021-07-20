Here's a look inside the cheapest four bedroom house in Milton Keynes

A 'spacious' four bedroom house with a driveway and a garden has gone on the market for £230,000 in Milton Keynes

The bargain three-storey terraced property, which is in need of refurbishment, is in Permayne on New Bradwell, which the estate agent describes as a "popular and quiet" residential area.

It boasts a fitted kitchen/dining room, lounge, downstairs WC, a family bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor. All the windows are double glazed and there is gas central heating.

"This spacious property is in need of some refurbishment and offers the new owner the opportunity to stamp their own style. We would highly recommend viewing to appreciate the extensive space and opportunity on offer," says the estate agent sold.co.uk from London on Rightmove.

1. The kitchen diner measures 5m x 3.25m and has a range of wall and base units, , tiled splashbacks, a single bowl, integrated extractor fan and room for all necessary appliances.

2. The dining area on the ground floor. This floor also houses the fourth bedroom, which measures 2.34m x 2.32m.

3. The lounge measures 5m x 3.28m and has a fitted carpet and sliding patio doors.

4. Bedroom 1, on the first floor, is described as a "good size" with a fitted carpet.