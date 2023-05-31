Here's how to keep the kids amused for hours for just 95p this half term - at IKEA in Milton Keynes

IKEA in Milton Keynes has launched the ‘Savviest Day Out’ for less than £1 per child this half term to help struggling parents.

They say the activity – which includes lunch – is a way to help families have fun together during the school holidays without breaking the bank.

The youngsters can pick up a treasure map which will guide them around the store, challenging them to interactive activities as they go.

IKEA is offering a cheap and fun day out for children this half term

These include creating shadow puppets using the BETTORP lamp, designing a robot inspired by products in the IKEA Circular Hub and measuring their height in FABLER BJORN bears.

And for parents looking for a bit of free school holiday peace, SMÅLAND can provide more entertainment.

Finally the store is offering kids’ meals for just 95p – and parents don’t have to buy an adult meal to qualify for the offer.

A study, conducted by Censuswide for IKEA UK, found that 77% of parents and grandparents worried about the cost of a family day out during the school holidays, leading to the retail giant deciding to turn its iconic stores into the ultimate day out for the holidays.

Children can pick up a treasure map in IKEA in MK

As the cost of living crisis continues to impact family finances, IKEA has found 47% of families have gone out less together, with 69% saying this is directly linked to the financial impact of the cost of living crisis and 83% noticing that the cost of a day out with kids has increased over the past year.

Price is the most important factor for 67% of parents and grandparents when organising a family day out, with a quarter (25%) of those asked citing food as the most expensive element.

IKEA UK has worked with Gemma Bird, aka MoneyMum, to put the Savviest Day Out to the test.

Gemma said: “Trying to come up with ways to entertain the kids and keep costs down is top of mind for every parent! Heading out to big attractions can end up costing a fortune once you add up the entrance fees, food and parking.