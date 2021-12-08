Here's how YOU can do your bit to help find missing Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes

A massive poster campaign to help find missing Leah Croucher is to be launched on Saturday morning.

Members of the public are asked to go along to Furzton Lake car park between 10am and 11am and​​ collect​ as many ​posters​ as they wish​ to put up in their area.

The aim is to get Leah's face and details on every street and every venue in Milton Keynes and beyond.

Come and pick up some posters at Furzton Lake car park this Saturday, between 10am and 11am.

The campaign has been organised by the rapidly-growing web sleuth group called 'Leah Croucher Disappearance - Community Investigation', which set up a fundraising page to pay for thousands of posters to be printed.

Volunteers from the group will be​ handing out posters​ at the lake car park, opposite Roni's Car Wash on Watling Street (V4)​. The postcode is MK4 1GA.

Some of the posters are laminated and suitable to be put up outdoors while the rest are double sided and ideal to display in windows​, shops​ and other venues.

Leah's family put up posters and banners all over MK shortly after ​she​ disappeared. But​ now​, almost three years on, many of these have been removed or have faded. They are also outdated as there is ​currently​ a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to Leah being found.

Leah Croucher

The Leah Croucher Disappearance - Community Investigation group has shot to well over 5,000 members over the past few months and has proved highly successful in gathering new shreds of information that could help solve the heartbreaking mystery.

This week one of the biggest ever potential leads was published via the group. A member had found a photograph on their phone, taken on the day Leah vanished, and zoomed in to enlarge it. The picture showed a figure resembling Leah, complete with backpack, walking round the lake - two and a half hours AFTER the last sighting of her on CCTV.

Police have confirmed they are now examining this new evidence.

A spokesman for the group said they have arranged a 'City Bingo' plan for the poster campaign to ensure every area is covered. Members who live elsewhere in the UK are also putting up posters in their towns and cities.

She said: "Come collect a stack of posters with cable ties and post them in and around Milton Keynes. We will have a list of places we think are important if you need direction on where to place them. We aim to have them all handed out by 11am."

The Missing People charity is also focusing on Leah's case this week and have arranged for her photograph and details to be displayed on the advertising boards at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre. These will be seen by thousands of Christmas shoppers.

Meanwhile Leah's parents, John and Claire have ordered new giant banners to replace the ones currently hanging from bridges over MK grid roads. These are starting to perish.