Here's how you can follow the day-to-day progress of Milton Keynes miracle twins

The grandmother who gave birth to MK's tiniest twins to ever survive has launched a remarkable blog about their progress.

Cheryl Guile delivered Daisy and Lily by emergency C-Section on October 20, in the 24th week of pregnancy.

The tiny tots weighed in at just 15oz and 1lb.1oz apiece.

Cheryl enjoys a first cuddle

They were smaller than Cheryl's hand and their skin was so fragile that she and her partner Ray were not barely allowed to touch them.

Doctors rushed the pair to NICU and warned that their chance of survival was just 20%.

But since then, the twins have defied all odds and, fed by tube with their mum's milk every two hours, have slowly gained strength.

Cheryl, 38, has now launched a Facebook page called Daisy & Lily Miracle Twins to chronicle their progress day by day. She has described and photographed the first moment she was allowed to hold Lily, the first time she turned Daisy in her incubator and the first time daddy changed a tiny nappy.

A twin's tiny hand holds Cheryl's finger

The page tells of the ups and downs of NICU life - the elation when one of the twins started breathing on her own without a ventilator and the terror when a sudden setback happens.

"It's a rollercoaster of emotions, but my girls keep amazing everyone," said Cheryl.

She has four other children, including eldest daughter Sophie who has a one-year-old baby. Dylan aged 15, Stephanie, 13 and nine-year-old Charlie are being cared for by Ray and other family members at their MK home while Cheryl stays in hospital with the twins.

Cheryl found out she was unexpectedly pregnant with twins on her granddaughter Summer's first birthday.

The twins are tiny

"Once we got over the shock, we were over the moon," she said.

But her waters broke at 23 weeks and she was taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe hospital where, after a few days of monitoring for infection, doctors took the decision to deliver the babies.

"They were smaller than everyone expected," said Cheryl. "The doctors warned me they had just a 20% chance of survival. I was allowed to see them briefly then they were whisked off to NICU."

She has thanked the doctors and nurses in NICU for their care and also the people of Milton Keynes for their support and well wishes.