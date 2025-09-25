Milton Keynes has some brilliant country parks, tourist attractions and sites of historical interest to help give us all that perfect break from the hustle and bustle of modern life.

It’s a great place to enjoy an excellent weekend if you are entertaining friends and family from out of town.

Here we bring you just a few ideas showing our area in all its glory – and that are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on your loved ones.

If you have a scenic picture you would like to share, drop us a line and tell us where it is and why you love it so much.

1 . Bletchley Park Here you can discover the incredible achievements of Britain's World War Two Codebreakers, in the place where it happened and the impact Bletchley had on the plans for D-Day. Once top secret, now Bletchley Park is a vibrant heritage attraction bringing in history lovers from far and wide. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Woburn Safari Park Woburn Safari Park is part of the estates of the Duke of Bedford that also includes Woburn Abbey and its 3,000-acre (1,200 ha) deer park. The Safari Park itself covers 360 acres (150 ha). If you love animals then this is the place for you. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Grand Union Canal The Grand Union Canal provides miles of picturesque waterside paths for leisurely walking and cycling. Visitors can enjoy watching the boats pass by along the lochs or feed the ducks and swans along the banks. The Grand Union Canal enters Milton Keynes at the Ouse Valley Park at Old Wolverton and snakes in a dramatic arc right through the east of the city Photo: Destination Milton Keynes Photo Sales

4 . Woburn Abbey Woburn Abbey is currently closed until spring 2026 while renovations are carried out. When open the Abbey, the home of the 15th Duke and Duchess of Bedford, offers a stunning historical attractions and beautiful peaceful places. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales