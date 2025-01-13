There are plenty of cracking chip shops across the Milton Keynes area that will always hit the spot.There are plenty of cracking chip shops across the Milton Keynes area that will always hit the spot.
Here's some of the best chip shops to try this weekend across the Milton Keynes area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST
There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across the Milton Keynes area – and these are some of the best to try this weekend if you want to take it easy in the kitchen.

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that our area is blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews (rated out of five stars) from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order.

Let us know your favourites and why via our social media channels.

4.3 - (350 reviews)

1. Moores Fish & Chips - 7 Islay Court, Newton Leys, Bletchley

4.3 - (350 reviews) Photo: Facebook

Rated: 4.5 (474 reviews)

2. Napoli fish & chips - 175 Newport Rd, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes

Rated: 4.5 (474 reviews) Photo: Google

4.4 (88 reviews)

3. Chippy Chums Fish And Chips - 46 Garraways, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes

4.4 (88 reviews) Photo: Google

Rated: 4.6 (202 reviews)

4. Smarts - 8 Wolverton Rd, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes

Rated: 4.6 (202 reviews) Photo: Google

